NBA Rumors: Isaiah Roby Claimed by Spurs After Thunder Release

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs claimed Isaiah Roby off waivers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Oklahoma City Thunder waived Roby on Sunday in order to help accommodate their three first-round picks, Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng and Jalen Williams, on the active roster.

Roby had a solid 2021-22 season. In 45 appearances, he averaged 10.1 points and 4.8 rebounds and shot 51.4 percent overall and 44.4 percent from the perimeter.

One downside of stockpiling draft picks is that a roster crunch is inevitable if a lot of those picks aren't traded away.

Oklahoma City agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million extension with Luguentz Dort while adding two more frontcourt players in Holmgren and Dieng. Assuming OKC will continue seeing what it has with Aleksej Pokusevski, Roby didn't have a path to regular playing time.

The Spurs are more likely to have a place for the 24-year-old in their rotation.

Trading Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks for Danilo Gallinari and three first-round selections showed San Antonio's priorities. The franchise has resisted a rebuild since sending Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors, but missing the playoffs for three straight seasons left head coach Gregg Popovich and the front office with little choice.

Keldon Johnson isn't going anywhere, and Jeremy Sochan, the No. 9 overall pick, will be penciled into Popovich's plans. But the Spurs will presumably give Roby every opportunity to show why he can fit into their long-term future.