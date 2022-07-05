Flyers' Ivan Fedotov Held at Russian Military Base After Being Detained, per Agent

Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The agent for Philadelphia Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov confirmed to the Associated Press he has been transported to a Russian military base in the northern region of the country.

Per multiple reports in Russia, Fedotov was taken into custody in St. Petersburg for allegedly evading military service, an allegation his attorney denied.

Flyers president of hockey operations Chuck Fletcher addressed the situation in a statement to CNN: "We’re aware of the reports and are investigating the situation. We have no further comment at this time."

Alexei Ponomaryev, who's representing Fedotov, said the veteran netminder began experiencing gastritis following his arrest and was moved to a hospital.

"At this moment, we can’t say exactly how things are," Ponomarev said to Russian outlet Match.TV (via CNN). "He was in the hospital, at least in fact, but for some reason he was not listed as the other patients."

Fedotov has played a starring role at the national and club levels. He helped the Russian Olympic Committee team earn a silver medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics and was a key contributor for CSKA Moscow as it claimed a KHL title this season. He boasted a .919 save percentage and a 2.00 goals-against average in the regular season.

The Flyers selected Fedotov with the 188th overall pick in the 2015 draft. In May, Philadelphia signed him to a one-year, entry-level contract to pave the way for his NHL debut.

Amid his country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order in March to conscript 134,500 citizens into the military. The AP noted high-level athletes such as Fedotov can be afforded a special status that allows them to continue competing while they fulfill their military obligations.