Tiger Woods Says He Didn't Play U.S. Open to Avoid Missing The Open with Leg Injury

PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images

Tiger Woods says issues with his surgically repaired right leg prevented him from playing in the 2022 U.S. Open.

"The plan was to play the U.S. Open, but physically I was not able to do that," Woods told reporters Tuesday. "There's no way physically I could have done that. I had some issues with my leg and it would have put this tournament in jeopardy, and so there's no reason to do that."

Woods competed at the Masters and PGA Championship earlier this year, making the cut at both events before faltering over the weekend. Issues with his leg forced him to withdraw from the PGA after shooting a third-round 79.

Woods has not played competitive golf since. He's been taking part in the JP McManus Pro-Am on Monday and Tuesday, his first event since withdrawing from the PGA.

Woods said his return has been worth it despite the difficulties, but he acknowledges playing at a championship level may not be in the cards.

"I don't know. I really don't," Woods said. "If you asked me last year whether I would play golf again, all of my surgeons would have said no. But here I am playing two major championships this year. I will always be able to play golf, whether it's this leg or someone else's leg or false leg or different body pieces that have been placed or fused. I'll always be able to play. Now if you say play at a championship level, well, that window is definitely not as long as I would like it to be."

The Open Championship is set to begin at St. Andrew's on July 14. He previously won the 2000 and 2005 events at the course.