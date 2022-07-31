Bobby Lashley Defeats Theory, Retains United States Title at WWE SummerSlam 2022

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Bobby Lashley defeated Mr. Money in the Bank Theory at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday night to retain the United States Championship.

Theory tried to get the upper hand on The All Mighty by attacking him with his briefcase prior to the referee ringing the bell.

However, the sneak attack didn't faze Lashley at all. He easily fought back, overpowered Theory and eventually got the submission win with the Hurt Lock after landing a huge power slam.

The SummerSlam bout was a rematch from Money in the Bank, which saw Lashley defeat Theory to win U.S. title.

A-Town would later win the men's Money in the Bank ladder match that same night as a surprise entrant.

Although Theory left MITB with only the briefcase and not the United States Championship, he fought valiantly against Lashley and pushed him to the limit. The All Mighty finally made the youngest U.S. champion in WWE history tap following the Hurt Lock.

The next night on Raw, Lashley addressed the WWE Universe and insisted that nobody would be able to beat him for the title, only for Theory to interrupt.

Theory gloated about his Money in the Bank ladder match win and informed Lashley that he had been granted a rematch for SummerSlam.

Later that same night, Lashley teamed with The Street Profits against Theory and Alpha Academy, and Lashley scored the victory for his team.

Entering SummerSlam, it was unclear if Theory had the tools to beat Lashley, especially given the fact that he threw everything he had at Lashley leading up to and during their match at Money in the Bank.

Theory even went so far as to squirt baby oil in Lashley's eyes during a pose down, allowing him to attack The All Mighty; but that wasn't enough to deter the former WWE champion.

While Theory gave it another go at SummerSlam, Lashley once again proved to be too much to handle, and he retained the U.S. title.

It is only a small setback for Theory, though, as he is just one win away from being a world champion for as long as the Money in the Bank contract is in his possession.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: profanity).