Mauricio Pochettino Fired by PSG; Christophe Galtier to Take Over

KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain announced manager Mauricio Pochettino was fired Tuesday after one-and-a-half seasons leading the French powerhouse.

ESPN reported PSG reached an agreement with Nice worth around €10 million ($10.3 million) for Christophe Galtier, who led Lille to the 2020-21 Ligue 1 title, to take over as its new head coach.

The Parisians won the Ligue 1 championship for the eighth time in the past 10 years last term, but their results in other competitions fell short of expectations.

They suffered a 1-0 loss to Lille in the season-opening Trophee des Champions, and they were eliminated in the round of 16 of both the UEFA Champions League and Coupe de France. It marked the first time since 2012-13 they didn't win at least two trophies.

Pochettino, who previously managed Espanyol, Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur, compiled a 55-15-14 record during his time at the Parc des Princes.

Galtier is a three-time Ligue 1 Manager of the Year who put together his magnum opus when he guided Lille to a one-point triumph over PSG in the 2020-21 league table.

The 55-year-old Frenchman moved to Nice last summer and emerged as the preferred choice of PSG sporting director Luis Campos this offseason. The club's ownership group wanted Zinedine Zidane, the former France international and Real Madrid manager, but he turned down the interest, per ESPN.

French outlet RMC Sports reported (via AS' Andres Onrubia and Kieran Quaile) that Zidane is focused on taking over France's national team following the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, PSG continues to strengthen its squad ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, signing midfielder Vitinha and inking a permanent deal for left-back Nuno Mendes after he played in Paris on loan last season.

They bolster a roster led by the star-studded attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar, who combined for 63 goals across all competitions last season.

Paris Saint-Germain kicks off the preseason July 15 against Quevilly-Rouen and plays its first competitive fixture July 31 when it battles Nantes in the Trophee des Champions.

The Ligue 1 season gets underway Aug. 7.