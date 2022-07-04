Cavs Rumors: CLE Not Interested in Mavs' Assets for Potential Sexton Sign-and-Trade

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks are rumored to have interest in Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton, but the Cavs reportedly aren't "very attracted" to potential Mavs pieces that could be used in a sign-and-trade.

The topic was discussed on the Wine & Gold Talk podcast with Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor and Hayden Grove:

"The Dallas Mavericks have been rumored as a team that may have interest because they lost Jalen Brunson. They don’t have cap space. So it would have to be a sign-and-trade worked out with the Cavs. And I’m told that the Cavs are not very attracted to any of the pieces that Dallas would be willing to send back to them in a potential sign-and-trade."

Word emerged from Sam Amico of Hoopswire on June 30 that the Mavs could potentially be interested in Sexton—a restricted free agent—if they lost Jalen Brunson in free agency to the New York Knicks. That has happened as Brunson agreed to a four-year, $104 million deal with New York.

However, any potential interest in Sexton appears to have been negated by the Cavs, who extended a qualifying offer to him on June 28.

Sexton, 23, averaged 16.0 points in 28.7 minutes per game last season. He was limited to just 11 games after suffering a torn left meniscus in a November 7 game versus the New York Knicks.

The ex-Alabama star dominated the year before with a career-high 24.3 points per game alongside 4.4 assists.

It's unclear what Sexton's future holds, but the good news is that he's made a "complete recovery" from his injury and is cleared for basketball activities, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Rival NBA executives believe Sexton could make $20 million per year on his next contract.