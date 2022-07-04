Seahawks' Drew Lock Responds to Viral Tweet from US Open Twitter Account Ripping Him

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock was a good sport after being mocked in some viral tweets over the weekend, referencing the U.S. Open Twitter account in his holiday post:

The post comes after the account ripped Lock in response to a Seahawks fan criticizing the sport of tennis:

It was bad enough that Seahawks teammate D.K. Metcalf had to step in to defuse the situation online.

Lock is heading into his first year with Seattle after he was acquired in the trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. The 2019 first-round pick led the NFL with 15 interceptions during his lone full year as a starter in 2020, while he spent last season mostly backing up Teddy Bridgewater.

The Seahawks are hoping Lock can be a key part of the rebuild, but it's clear not everyone believes in his abilities.