    Seahawks' Drew Lock Responds to Viral Tweet from US Open Twitter Account Ripping Him

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJuly 4, 2022

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock was a good sport after being mocked in some viral tweets over the weekend, referencing the U.S. Open Twitter account in his holiday post:

    Drew Lock @DrewLock23

    Happy 4th to all but especially to the intern at the <a href="https://twitter.com/usopen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@usopen</a> 🇺🇸😂❤️12s

    The post comes after the account ripped Lock in response to a Seahawks fan criticizing the sport of tennis:

    US Open Tennis @usopen

    not a sport says the person about to watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB

    US Open Tennis @usopen

    remind us again, we're "not a sport"<br><br>aren't there only 32 NFL teams? <a href="https://t.co/SIMBfVrDlF">pic.twitter.com/SIMBfVrDlF</a>

    It was bad enough that Seahawks teammate D.K. Metcalf had to step in to defuse the situation online.

    Lock is heading into his first year with Seattle after he was acquired in the trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. The 2019 first-round pick led the NFL with 15 interceptions during his lone full year as a starter in 2020, while he spent last season mostly backing up Teddy Bridgewater.

    The Seahawks are hoping Lock can be a key part of the rebuild, but it's clear not everyone believes in his abilities.

