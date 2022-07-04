NBA Rumors: 'Nothing Happened' in 76ers-Nets Trade Talks amid Durant, Irving Buzz

Elsa/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers were among the many teams to touch base with the Brooklyn Nets about a potential trade for Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving, but "nothing happened there," a source told Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

Durant sent shockwaves throughout the NBA when he requested a trade from the Nets last week, and it makes sense for the 76ers to at least see if a deal is possible. However, the return package must be big in order to land a 12-time All-Star with four years left on his contract.

According to Lewis, the Nets are "eyeing" players like Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.

A trade for Irving could be more likely, with Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium listing Philadelphia as a potential landing spot for the point guard along with the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.

Durant reportedly has a preference to land with the Phoenix Suns or Miami Heat, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Irving has been heavily linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports noting there is "palpable optimism" that a deal could get done.

The 76ers, meanwhile, are seemingly planning to run it back with last year's group. James Harden opted out of the final year of his contract, although he is meeting with the team to renegotiate a new deal, per Haynes. Harden also has a long-standing relationship with 76ers president Daryl Morey from their time together with the Houston Rockets.

After the Nets traded Harden at the February deadline, it seems unlikely the guard would spend next season alongside either Durant or Irving.

Philadelphia also has an emerging talent in Tyrese Maxey, who can provide the type of perimeter scoring the team would get from Irving.

Taking into account their current backcourt along with a healthy Joel Embiid, the Sixers might already have enough to contend for a championship in 2022-23.