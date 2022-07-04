Eagles' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2022 Training Camp

0 of 3

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to make some noise in the NFC playoff race this season. They made a postseason appearance in 2021, added star wideout A.J. Brown in the offseason and are looking for a breakthrough campaign from quarterback Jalen Hurts.

If Hurts makes positive strides as a signal-caller in 2022, Philadelphia might not only be a playoff contender—it could be a legitimate threat to make a deep playoff run.

We're talking about a team that ranked first in rushing, 12th in scoring and 10th in total defense last year—and one that added a Pro Bowl-caliber talent to its receiving corps. One could even argue that the Eagles should now be considered the favorites in the NFC East.

However, this doesn't mean that Philadelphia should be finished making offseason moves. If the right players become available, the Eagles should be willing to pounce. However, Philadelphia has just $3.5 million in cap space available—the fourth-least in the league—which means that trading players may have to be part of the equation.

Which players might the Eagles consider moving as training camp approaches? Below, we'll examine the three most likely and most logical candidates based on factors like player performance, contract status age and positional depth.

