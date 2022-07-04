Warriors News: Latest Injury Update on James Wiseman Ahead of 2022 NBA Summer League

Josh Leung/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman didn't make an appearance in either of the team's two California Classic games this weekend, but he's reportedly making progress toward a return to the court.

The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported that Wiseman participated in five-on-five practice with full contact Sunday and "remains on track for a likely summer league appearance in Las Vegas at some point."

Warriors California Classic coach Seth Cooper said Wiseman "looked really good" in Sunday's scrimmage, per ESPN's Kendra Andrews.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft, Wiseman underwent surgery in his rookie season after suffering a torn meniscus. His recovery didn't go as planned, as he was forced to undergo another surgery in mid-December to address the swelling in his knee. Wiseman ended up sitting out the entire 2021-22 season.

Along with The Athletic's Shams Charania, Slater reported in April that Wiseman had taken an orthobiologic injection, which is "a therapeutic treatment used to increase healing throughout the body."

The 21-year-old remains a bit of an enigma because of his lack of time on the court. After widely being considered as the top recruit in the class of 2019, Wiseman appeared in only three games in his lone season in Memphis and then was limited to 39 games as a rookie for Golden State.

Still, the Warriors view Wiseman as a key part of their young core thanks to his potential to be a strong rim protector and dominant rebounder. Slater and Charania stated that the team is likely to pick up his fourth-year option.

If Wiseman is able to suit up for summer league in Las Vegas, he will join a promising group that includes Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and 2022 first-round pick Patrick Baldwin Jr.