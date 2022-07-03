Athletics' Frankie Montas Day-to-Day with Shoulder Injury After Exiting vs. Mariners

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas was forced to exit Sunday's 2-1 loss against the Seattle Mariners after just one inning.

After the game, A's manager Mark Kotsay told reporters that Montas has been diagnosed with shoulder inflammation and is considered day-to-day after he experienced tightness in the back of his shoulder and "didn't feel like he could get fully extended."

Montas' outing on Sunday began with him surrendering a leadoff home run to Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez. Montas threw a total of 13 pitches, eight of which went for strikes, but he didn't look like his usual self.

Robert Murray of FanSided reported that Montas' velocity on Sunday was "93-94 mph and topped out at 94.5 mph," while he typically throws at 96-97 mph.

The loss dropped Montas' record to 3-9 this season; he had nine losses total in all of 2021. The 29-year-old right-hander has a 3.26 ERA, but he hasn't gotten much run support this season. In Montas' nine losses, the A's managed to score just 11 runs total.

Oakland has lost six of its last seven games and has the worst record in the majors at 26-55. The A's are rebuilding after trading away much of their core during the offseason.

Many expected that Montas would be shipped away as well, but Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported in April that Oakland had a high asking price for him and could choose to keep him until the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

The A's will return home to begin a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.