New NBA Free Agency Predictions and Landing Spots

Harry How/Getty Images

Even now at 38 years old, Anthony has proven he can still be a reliable floor-spacer and offensive threat off the bench for a contender.

He averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists and a career-high 0.8 blocks for the Lakers last season while also hitting 37.5 percent of his threes. Los Angeles needed his outside shooting, and Anthony still made an overall positive impact in his 19th season by registering a plus-2.0 swing rating (64th percentile) per Cleaning the Glass.

With every year now possibly being his last, staying with the Lakers or entertaining a reunion with the New York Knicks should be Anthony's only two considerations.

"If Carmelo wanted to come back and ... have his final year in the NBA here [with the Knicks], that was on the table, and I haven't heard anything about it being off the table," SNY's Ian Begley reported.

As tempting as going back to New York may be for nostalgic reasons, the Lakers are a better basketball fit. They can offer Anthony a bigger role, given that the Knicks have Julius Randle and Obi Toppin already filling the power forward spot.

There's also the all-time scoring list to think about, as Anthony sits just 307 points behind Shaquille O'Neal for eighth place and 1,711 points from hitting 30,000 career points. If he wants any chance of moving up higher (Wilt Chamberlain is still 3,130 points ahead in seventh), he'll need another few years in a role like he played this past season.

Anthony gets to spend at least one more year with LeBron James by staying in Los Angeles, and the Lakers could actually be a contender again if they can somehow get Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris or Seth Curry from the Brooklyn Nets.