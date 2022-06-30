Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. Out 4-6 Months After Surgery on Foot Injury

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will likely miss the start of the 2022-23 season after undergoing surgery on a stress fracture in his right foot, the team announced Thursday.

Jackson is expected to miss between four-to-six months, which would put his return somewhere between October and December.

Jackson has struggled to stay healthy throughout his four-year career, though he is coming off an impressive 2021-22 campaign in which he played a career-high 78 games. The 2018 fourth overall pick averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and a league-leading 2.3 blocks while shooting 41.5 percent from the floor and 31.9 percent from deep.

The Michigan State product played a key role on a Memphis team that finished second in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record before falling to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Jackson's first two seasons in the NBA came to an end early because of knee injuries, including a meniscus tear that occurred in the 2020 Orlando bubble. He underwent surgery to repair the meniscus tear and ended up missing the majority of the 2020-21 season while recovering.

If Jackson does miss the start of the 2022-23 season, the Grizzlies will turn to Brandon Clarke and Xavier Tillman to fill his spot in the rotation. That said, Ja Morant and Desmond Bane will do much of the heavy lifting if he is sidelined.