WWE Rumors: Edge's Return Set Up by Cryptic Video Aired During Money in the Bank

Source: WWE.com

A cryptic vignette that aired during Saturday's Money in the Bank premium live event appears to be setting up Edge's return to the ring.

Per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), the promo was to build toward Edge's comeback with a new gimmick.

There was a lot of speculation among WWE fans after the promo aired that Bray Wyatt was going to return to the company.

Sapp noted there are several clues in the vignette that point toward Edge being the mystery superstar, including "crosses representing Christian. Hardy gloves, Dudley Boyz glasses and some other references to his biggest foes."

Edge hasn't been seen on television since being kicked out of the Judgment Day two months after he started the faction. Damian Priest, Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley turned on him shortly after Balor was announced as the group's newest member during the June 6 episode of Raw.

The turn seemed very abrupt considering the Judgment Day squad of Edge, Priest and Ripley beat Balor, AJ Styles and Liv Morgan 24 hours earlier at Hell in a Cell.

According to Sapp (h/t Nick Tylwalk of Wrestling Junkie), Edge was kicked out of the group because he wasn't on board with the creative direction to include supernatural elements in the Judgment Day faction.

WWE said in storyline that Edge suffered a non-displaced orbital fracture from the attack.

It's unclear from the vignette if Edge is going to be returning as a babyface or heel. His alignment with the Judgment Day marked the first time he had been a heel since making his comeback in 2020.

Regardless of the creative direction, getting Edge back will boost Raw's star power going forward. He could potentially be back in time for SummerSlam on July 30.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).