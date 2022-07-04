Raiders' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2022 Training Camp

1 of 3

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Raiders are built to win now and, therefore, are unlikely to flip quality pieces for high draft capital. However, they might be able to get a team to bite on former fourth overall pick Clelin Ferrell in a trade.

Ferrell has largely disappointed in his three seasons with the Raiders, but he has flashed pass-rushing potential. As a rookie in 2019, the Clemson product logged 4.5 sacks. In 2020, he tallied 21 quarterback pressures.

With Jones now on the roster to complement Maxx Crosby, though, Ferrell's role as an edge-defender will be limited. Las Vegas has been cross-training Ferrell this offseason with the hope of finding a place to utilize him.

"When you have somebody as big and athletic as him, all you really try to do is get him as confident as possible so he can play as many positions as possible," defensive line coach Frank Okam said last month, per Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Ferrell appears poised to get one last opportunity to prove himself in Las Vegas—and under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. He's in the final year of his rookie deal, though, and if another team wants to try unlocking his potential, the Raiders should be willing to negotiate.

And teams regularly take chances on former first-round picks who haven't panned out.

It's not unreasonable to think a team could part with a late Day 2 selection to take a chance on Ferrell, who has impressed in bursts but has thus far failed to put it all together.

