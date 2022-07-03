Zhou Guanyu 'OK' After Scary Crash to Start F1 British GP, Says Alfa Romeo

AP Photo/Tyler Tate

Formula One drivers Zhou Guanyu and George Russell were involved in a scary crash early in Sunday's British Grand Prix:

Zhou's car flipped upside and into the wall after a collision on the first turn of the opening lap at Silverstone Circuit in England.

Though the Chinese driver remained in his car for several minutes, he was able to leave on a stretcher and was moving and conscious, per BBC Sport.

"Important message from race control: Zhou is OK," Alfa Romeo said, per Autosport.

Russell was still quick to check on his fellow driver after the crash:

The Englishman was not allowed to continue the race after getting out of his car.

Russell has been one of the most consistent drivers in F1 this year, earning a top-five finish in each of the first nine events. He ranked fourth in the driver standings entering Sunday.

Zhou ranked 16th and will earn a DNF for the fourth time this year, although the 23-year-old was coming off the best showing of his rookie season in Canada with an eighth-place finish.

Alexander Albon, 17th in the standings, was also involved in the crash and was forced to retire from the race. Albon and Zhou were both brought to the medical center after the collision but both were conscious at the time, per the FIA.