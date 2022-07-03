Carlos Sainz Wins 2022 F1 British GP; Points Leader Max Verstappen Finishes 7th

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Carlos Sainz earned the first Formula One win of his career with an impressive showing at the British Grand Prix.

The Spanish driver won the pole in qualifying, also the first of his career, and survived a thrilling battle Sunday at the Silverstone Circuit in England to secure a first-place finish. The rest of the podium remained competitive as Sergio Perez grabbed second place late over Lewis Hamilton.

Max Verstappen still leads the driver standings with six wins in 10 races, although he wasn't able to continue his dominance while finishing in seventh.

British Grand Prix Standings

1. Carlos Sainz

2. Sergio Perez

3. Lewis Hamilton

4. Charles Leclerc

5. Fernando Alonso

Full results at Formula1.com.

There were several lead changes throughout the race, although the biggest moment came after a restart in the 43rd lap.

Carlos Sainz blew past teammate Charles Leclerc and pulled away from the competition:

It created a major battle for second between Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez, but Sainz was all by himself on the way to the historic win.

Though Sainz had let Leclerc pass him earlier in the day, his performance down the stretch led to a well-earned victory.

Perez then showcased his driving ability to grab second, while Hamilton ended on the podium after a memorable day in England.

The race began with a scary moment on the first turn of the first lap as Zhou Guanyu, Alexander Albon and George Russell were involved in a dangerous crash.

Despite Zhou remaining in his car for several minutes, he eventually left on a stretcher before Alfa Romeo announced he was conscious and undergoing a medical evaluation.

The Chinese driver later posted on social media that he was okay.

Zhou, Albon and Russell were all forced to retire from the race, however, with the last being a significant factor:

Russell had left his car in order to check on Zhou, but he was unable to return to the race after receiving assistance to get the car back to the pit.

The drama continued after a restart, featuring a wild stretch from Max Verstappen. The 2022 points leader briefly took the lead after a mistake by Carlos Sainz, but car trouble caused him to drop:

Verstappen fell from first to sixth after a quick pit stop to change tires, but further damage to the car pushed him even further off the pace. The Dutch driver finished in seventh after barely holding off Mick Schumacher.

At the front of the race, the big story was pit strategy between Sainz, Leclerc and Hamilton.

The two Ferrari drivers came in relatively early for new tires, allowing Hamilton to jump out to a lead for the first time all season. When Hamilton finally pitted on Lap 34, he dropped to third place, but he was still within striking distance of his competition.

Leclerc passed teammate Sainz and did enough to stay in front of Hamilton following the pit stop, which seemingly set him up for a win.

The big shift still came on Lap 40 when Esteban Ocon was forced to stop on the track. The safety car allowed most drivers to pit for soft tires, although Leclerc stayed out on hard tires.

This might have been the difference as Leclerc fell off the lead and eventually into fourth place. Sainz took advantage to come through with a surprising win.

The Formula One season continues with the Austrian Grand Prix next Sunday.