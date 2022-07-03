Joey Chestnut Says Tom Brady Inspires Him: 'Would Be Awesome to Eat Against Him'

Bobby Bank/WireImage

Joey Chestnut has won the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest a record 14 times in his career, but he's inspired by another perennial winner: Tom Brady.

The 38-year-old told TMZ Sports he's inspired by Brady's longevity in the NFL:

"He's never pretended to be a crazy physical specimen, but he knows how to make his body work for him and he's smart," Chestnut said. "That should be a long-term goal for a lot of people."

Brady, 44, has won seven Super Bowl titles across 22 NFL seasons. He is also well-known for his strict diet, so it's difficult to imagine him challenging Chestnut in any eating contest.

"It would be awesome to eat against him in any food," Chestnut said.

Considering how much Brady hates losing, if he ever did take up competitive eating after he retired from the NFL, it'd be tough to bet against him.

Chestnut weighed in at 235 pounds before the 2022 event at Coney Island, which will take place Monday, July 4. Last year, he broke his own record by eating 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.