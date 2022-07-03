Best and Worst Booking Decisions of WWE Money in the Bank 2022 Results

3 of 7

Many fans are quick to hate Theory being added to the ladder match and winning the briefcase, either because they wished someone else would win or they're feeling like he's ascending the throne too quickly and not naturally reaching that status at a more gradual pace.

While yes, there is a possibility this will be looked at in hindsight as a mistake, it's by no means a guarantee.

The truth of the matter is that we don't know what WWE has in mind for Theory as Mr. Money in the Bank. More than likely, WWE doesn't even fully know. This is more of a mixed bag for now, rather than a definitive positive or negative.

The pessimistic perspective would be that the tease of adding someone like Cody Rhodes, only for it to be Theory, sucked the wind out of the sails and the crowd didn't recover, nor want Theory to win, so this ended on a downer.

The optimistic point of view is that it gets him heat and puts him in a position that fans will boo him even more now, which he can spin into becoming one of the biggest heels on the roster.

Maybe he fails his cash-in. Maybe he beats Roman Reigns at SummerSlam and this leads to Rhodes beating Theory for the title at WrestleMania 39. Theory might even drop the briefcase to John Cena.

Some, like yours truly, are interested enough that this is a positive, but many in the WWE Universe consider this to be what derailed their enjoyment of this event, so it is worth mentioning as an option for one of the worst decisions of the night.

