UFC 276: Results: Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski Wins Highlight Card

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski both walked out of UFC 276 with their respective belts in hand.

The Last Stylebender left the main event from Las Vegas with a unanimous decision victory over Jared Cannonier. His pinpoint accuracy, movement and use of range once again set him apart from an opponent.

The usually explosive Cannonier looked much more plodding against the champion. While he found some success in the middle rounds with the clinch, it wasn't enough for him to put the champ in danger or convince the judges he won the fight.

Overall, it won't go down as one of Adesanya's most exciting fights, but it is a great example of the hold he has on the division.

The 32-year-old continues to pile up the title defenses at middleweight. He has five, including wins over Robert Whittaker, Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa.

Adesanya wasn't the only big winner on the night, though. Volkanovski's title defense was special, and several fighters made statements. Here's a look at the complete results.