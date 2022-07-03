UFC 276: Results: Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski Wins Highlight Card

UFC 276: Results: Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski Wins Highlight CardJuly 3, 2022
Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski both walked out of UFC 276 with their respective belts in hand.
The Last Stylebender left the main event from Las Vegas with a unanimous decision victory over Jared Cannonier. His pinpoint accuracy, movement and use of range once again set him apart from an opponent.
The usually explosive Cannonier looked much more plodding against the champion. While he found some success in the middle rounds with the clinch, it wasn't enough for him to put the champ in danger or convince the judges he won the fight.
Overall, it won't go down as one of Adesanya's most exciting fights, but it is a great example of the hold he has on the division.
The 32-year-old continues to pile up the title defenses at middleweight. He has five, including wins over Robert Whittaker, Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa.
Adesanya wasn't the only big winner on the night, though. Volkanovski's title defense was special, and several fighters made statements. Here's a look at the complete results.
UFC 276 Results
Main Card
Israel Adesanya def. Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)
Alexander Volkanovski def. Max Holloway via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)
Alex Pereira def. Sean Strickland via KO (punches), 2:36 of Round 1
Bryan Barberena def. Robbie Lawler via TKO (punches), 4:47 of Round 2
Sean O'Malley and Pedro Munhoz ended in a No Contest (eye poke), 3:09 of Round 2
Prelims
Jalin Turner def. Brad Riddell via submission (guillotine choke), 0:45 of Round 1
Jim Miller def. Donald Cerrone via submission (guillotine choke), 1:32 of Round 2
Ian Garry def. Gabriel Green via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Dricus Du Plessis def. Brad Tavares via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Andre Muniz def. Uriah Hall via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Maycee Barber def. Jessica Eye via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Julija Stoliarenko def. Jessica Rose-Clark via submission (armbar), 0:42 of Round 1
Alexander Volkanovski def. Max Holloway
Alexander Volkanovski brought an emphatic end to his trilogy with Max Holloway, defeating him for a third time via unanimous decision.
While the second fight between the two was a tough decision for the judges, this one was a no-brainer. The champion outscored Holloway as decisively as possible for a match that went the distance.
Holloway tried to assert his signature pace and volume on Volkanovski, but the champion answered every time. The Great's quickness and ability to react to Holloway's aggression allowed him to bust up the former champion at will.
The notoriously tough Holloway still didn't go down, but that was a nearly supernatural feat.
He had a massive gash over his left eye and was a bloody mess by the end of the five rounds. Volkanovski continues to lay down the gauntlet in the featherweight division.
He's putting together a resume that is going to be in the running for the greatest of all time for the weight class.
Alex Pereira def. Sean Strickland
Israel Adesanya isn't the only deadly middleweight with a history in kickboxing. Alex Pereira looked an awful lot like The Last Stylebender in a first-round TKO win over Sean Strickland.
Pereira's striking has proven to be an asset through three UFC fights. With Strickland choosing to test his own boxing skills against the Brazilian, the 34-year-old uncorked a beautiful left hook that floored Tarzan.
One follow-up shot was all it took to bring about the official end.
Pereira has only fought seven times in MMA and three times under the UFC banner. However, his history as the Glory Kickboxing middleweight champion combined with the fact that he has beaten Adesanya twice in the kickboxing arena could give him an inside track to contending for the title sooner rather than later.
The loss is the first for Strickland since 2018 and the first time he's been finished in his career.
Bryan Barberena def. Robbie Lawler
Bryan Barberena and Robbie Lawler made up for a slow start to the main card with an absolute slugfest that resulted in "Bam Bam" defeating "Ruthless".
It was clear from the outset neither man was interested in letting the judges determine the fight. Barberena pushed the pace and kept in front of his opponent with a steady diet of strikes.
Lawler hung in the pocket and found early success with well-timed jabs and counter shots.
However, Barberena's commitment to working the body and mixing up strikes paid off. Lawler's legendary chin began to falter and Barberena continued to overwhelm with sheer volume.
UFC @ufc
Even with Lawler in the twilight of his career, this is a big win for Barberena. He's now on a three-fight win streak marking his best run since 2014.
Sean O'Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz—No Contest
Sean O'Malley and Pedro Munhoz had the potential to provide a fun opener to the main card. Unfortunately, just when things started getting good the fight was ended on an accidental eye poke.
After a slow first round, O'Malley started opening up his striking. But when O'Malley extended an open hand toward Munhoz's face it resulted in an eye poke that left Munhoz unable to fight:
Now it will be interesting to see if the UFC chooses to reschedule the fight. Munhoz had some success against the rising star in the first round.