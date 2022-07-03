Dustin Johnson Ties Patrick Reed for 3rd Place at LIV Golf Portland Event

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

While Dustin Johnson entered the third round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, Oregon, tied for first place, he squandered the opportunity to capture the victory on Saturday.

After getting out to a slow start, Johnson finished tied for third place with Patrick Reed after concluding Saturday's action at one-under par. He completed the second event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series at nine-under par.

Branden Grace captured the win after an impressive afternoon that saw him finish seven-under par and 13-under for the event.

Full leaderboard available at LIVGolf.com.

Johnson shot for par on the first hole before carding a bogey on the second hole. After another bogey on the fifth hole, the former PGA Tour star carded birdies on the seventh and eighth holes to get back to even.

He then shot for par from holes nine through 11 before carding a birdie on the 12th green to stay within striking distance of the leaders with an impressive putt.

However, Johnson carded a bogey on hole 13 to drop back to even. He sunk a birdie on the 16th hole to finish the third and final round at one-under par.

Although Johnson didn't capture the victory, which would have earned him $4 million, he raked in $1.5 million with his third-place finish.

The 38-year-old will try for the win again when the LIV Golf Invitational Series moves to Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey, which runs from July 29-31.