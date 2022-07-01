Lakers See 'Surge of Betting Interest' at Multiple Sportsbooks amid NBA Free Agency

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have received a lot of betting interest recently even though they are coming off a 33-49 season and haven't made any major moves as of yet in free agency.

David Purdum of ESPN provided the report:

"In a 24-hour span, beginning Thursday afternoon, multiple sportsbooks reported receiving a surge of betting interest on the Lakers to win next season's championship. The Lakers' title odds moved from 22-1 to 10-1 at Caesars Sportsbook, where Los Angeles attracted 3.5 times more betting handle than any other team since Wednesday afternoon. Included in the rush of Lakers action was a $10,000 bet at 22-1 odds from a bettor in New York, according to Caesars."

L.A. will welcome back one of the game's all-time and current greats in LeBron James, who missed 26 games last year. Eight-time All-Star Anthony Davis, who sat 42 games, should also be back in the mix.

The Lakers did make a change at head coach, parting ways with Frank Vogel and adding Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham to lead their sidelines.

They also filled out their rotation with intriguing talents on one-year deals with Lonnie Walker IV, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Troy Brown Jr.

