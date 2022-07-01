Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Star Only Wants Heat Move If Butler, Adebayo, Lowry Stay

Elsa/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant requested a trade Thursday, and the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are on his wish list.

KD, however, reportedly isn't interested in the Heat unless Miami can keep Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry, per Sam Amick of The Athletic:

"As for the Miami possibility that also seems to be in play, I'm told there's a significant obstacle on that front. Durant, it seems, would only want to play on a Heat team that includes Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry. So even if the Heat were willing to move Butler in a deal as a way of satisfying the Nets' (understandably pricey) request, doing so would leave Durant discontented from the start."

Durant should return a massive haul. The 33-year-old just averaged 29.9 points per game on 51.8 percent shooting with 7.4 rebounds and a career-high 6.4 assists in 2021-22.

