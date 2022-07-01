X

    Celtics' Trade for Malcolm Brogdon Draws Rave Reviews from NBA Twitter

    Adam WellsJuly 1, 2022

    Fresh off the disappointment from their loss in the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics are making moves to get over the final hurdle.

    Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics are acquiring Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers for Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan and a 2023 first-round pick.

    Dieter Kurtenbach @dieter

    Oh no. That’s perfect for Boston. <a href="https://t.co/ru0nWkMGjZ">https://t.co/ru0nWkMGjZ</a>

    One of the few flaws with Boston's roster last season was the lack of a traditional point guard who can create offense with his shot and by passing.

    Enter: Malcolm Brogdon.

    The 29-year-old averaged 6.3 assists per game in three seasons with the Pacers. He had a 50-40-90 season with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2018-19 and owns a 37.6 percent career success rate from three-point range.

    Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball

    I said on multiple podcasts that the Pacers had basically put Brogdon out by the curb with “FREE!” like an old chair. But look, when he’s healthy, he’s 19-5-5 on 40%-plus from 3.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Last three players to record a 50/40/90% season (min. 25 MPG): <br><br>— Kyrie Irving<br>— Malcolm Brogdon<br>— Steph Curry <a href="https://t.co/fcK6xIGMlV">pic.twitter.com/fcK6xIGMlV</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Guards that averaged 20+ PPG, 5+ RPG and 5+ APG over the last 2 seasons:<br><br>— Malcolm Brogdon<br>— Steph Curry<br>— James Harden<br>— Russell Westbrook<br>— Luka Doncic<br><br>Elite list. <a href="https://t.co/lASSdVnLUd">pic.twitter.com/lASSdVnLUd</a>

    Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball

    They can roll out Brogdon-Smart-Jaylen-Tatum-Horford and you have high level shooter, elite defense, and someone toa ctually get the offensive organized so it doesn’t melt into garbage.

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    Malcolm Brogdon is a shooter, defender, ball-mover. High IQ player, high-character guy. <br><br>Tremendous trade by Brad Stevens.

    smarfwater™ @smarfwater

    marcus smart AND malcolm brogdon on the same team ??? <a href="https://t.co/ioy5JpWorI">pic.twitter.com/ioy5JpWorI</a>

    Adding to the good vibes for the Celtics is what they had to give up for Brogdon.

    It was an open secret that the Pacers were looking to trade at least one of Brogdon and Myles Turner, but Boston president of basketball operations Brad Stevens didn't have to give up one of his top eight players to make the deal happen.

    Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball

    There’s a reason Brodgon was available at this price, but to get the upgrade they wanted, that’s the kind of player you go for. Boston can AFFORD carving out injury space for Brogdon.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    What the Celtics gave up for Brogdon <a href="https://t.co/8GFYW72WWy">pic.twitter.com/8GFYW72WWy</a>

    Complex Sports @ComplexSports

    Boston got Malcolm Brogdon for a bag of chips <a href="https://t.co/X6fB0UCdkb">pic.twitter.com/X6fB0UCdkb</a>

    There are sound reasons why Brogdon may have been available at such a low cost in talent. He is owed $67.6 million over the next three years and has missed 141 games between the regular season and playoffs since 2017-18.

    The Celtics' roster is equipped to keep Brogdon's legs fresh for an entire season because of how much depth they have.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Celtics next year:<br><br>Jayson Tatum<br>Jaylen Brown<br>Malcolm Brogdon<br>Marcus Smart<br>Al Horford<br>Robert Williams III<br>Derrick White<br><br>Another NBA Finals appearance loading? 👀 <a href="https://t.co/qSm9biG74l">pic.twitter.com/qSm9biG74l</a>

    Oh, and they appear to be adding even more depth. Brian Robb of MassLive.com reported Danilo Gallinari is expected to sign a two-year deal with the Celtics when he clears waivers.

    Jay King @ByJayKing

    With Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, the Celtics will have all sorts of depth.

    Jay King @ByJayKing

    The Celtics are not messing around.

    Boston was arguably the best team in the NBA from Jan. 15 until running into the buzzsaw that is Golden State in the Finals. They finished 29-9 over the final 38 games in the regular season and had the second-best net rating in the league overall (plus-7.5).

    Boston's defense should remain a strength with a healthy Robert Williams III, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart.

    Brogdon's offensive upside in the backcourt solves one of the few weaknesses on the roster, as long as he can stay on the court.

