UFC 276: Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Adesanya vs. Cannonier

0 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Las Vegas will play host to a summer blockbuster in UFC 276 on Saturday featuring Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier and Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3, with the middleweight and featherweight titles on the line respectively.

The first of the two title fights is a trilogy with two epic chapters already in the books. Volkanovski has come out on top in the first two fights, but Holloway has proved worthy of another crack at the championship.

The final fight of the evening features another challenger trying to take away Israel Adesanya's middleweight crown. The Last Stylebender has become one of the best champions in the organization, but Cannonier will attempt to play Cinderella.

It's a great title doubleheader supported by several interesting fights throughout the night, creating one of the year's best cards.

Here's a look at the whole schedule and the burning questions that will impact the night's biggest fights.