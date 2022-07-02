4 Potential Landing Spots for New York Rangers Winger Artemi Panarin

0 of 4

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Athletic's Arthur Staple created a stir last week in the NHL rumor mill with a report of a possible rift between New York Rangers general manager Chris Drury and winger Artemi Panarin.

In his June 23 analysis of the Rangers' offseason, Staple reported Drury was "vocally unhappy" over Panarin's performance in the playoffs. The 30-year-old had 16 points during the Blueshirts' 20-game run, but he didn't display the consistency expected of a regular-season scoring leader.

Staple acknowledged Panarin's hefty contract would be almost impossible to move. He has four seasons remaining with an $11.6 million annual salary-cap hit and a no-movement clause. Nevertheless, he speculated Panarin could ask out.

Neither Panarin nor Drury have commented, and there's no indication the winger could be available via the trade market. The two may have discussed Panarin's playoff performance during his exit interview, and if there is an issue between them, they will probably try to sort it out.

The chance that Panarin will hit the trade block is remote. While every team would love to add a forward with his playmaking abilities, his contract would be difficult for most teams to absorb.

Still, there's always a possibility, no matter how slim, that a rival club could step in with a tempting offer provided Panarin agrees to be moved.

Here are four clubs that could be landing spots this summer and what it might take to acquire him. Feel free to weigh in with your thoughts in the comment section below.