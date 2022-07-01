WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 1

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 1July 1, 2022
Just 24 hours before WWE invades Las Vegas for its annual Money in the Bank premium live event, the combatants in Saturday's namesake men's and women's ladder matches came together with eyes on establishing momentum before their potential career-altering night.
Headlined by a Battle of the Brands pitting SmackDown's Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez and Lacey Evans against Raw's Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch, the show promised last-minute chaos ahead of one of the most popular extravaganzas of the year.
Find out who emerged victoriously, setting themselves up for a potentially momentous weekend with this recap of Friday's Fox broadcast.
Match Card
- Battle of the Brands : Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans and Shotzi vs. Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan and Asuka
- The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar)
Money in the Bank Competitors Kicked Off The Show and a Battle Royal Followed
- Zayn referring to himself as the "Honorary Uce" is such delightful stuff. He is both oblivious and the most interesting character on Friday nights.
- McIntyre recalling his five-minute win over Brock Lesnar from WrestleMania 36 was a nice touch that proves his absence of fear for The Beast Incarnation.
- Miz recalling his successful cash-in on McIntyre was equally as great and led to him recalling his status as a two-time Money in the Bank winner.
- Zayn used The Miz as a shield, sacrificing him to Omos rather than enduring the beating himself.
- Riddle slid under the bottom rope, staving off elimination and dropping Rollins with an RKO.
- Sheamus rocked Riddle with a jumping knee, eliminating him to the dismay of the WWE Universe.
- "I'm so happy, I'm farting rainbows!" Corbin exclaimed after his victory, during a promo with Kayla Braxton.
The customary promo featuring the men who will compete Saturday night in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match kicked off Friday's show. Riddle, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn stood atop ladders while the imposing Omos stood, arms crossed, on the mat below.
There was the typical back and forth, followed by appearances from The Miz, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss and Ezekiel, which led to a Battle Royal to kick off the night's in-ring action.
A week after they coexisted long enough to defeat The Usos and preserve their spots in Saturday's match, Sheamus and McIntyre found themselves battling late in the contest. The Scottish Warrior dumped Zayn over the top rope and turned his attention back to his foe, only for Corbin to slide in from out of nowhere to eliminate them both and earn the win.
An overly happy Corbin taunted color commentator, and newfound rival, Pat McAfee following the win.
This was a lot of fun to kick off what very easily could have been a lame-duck, go-home show. Unlike some battle royals, dominated by meaningless punching and kicking ahead of rapid eliminations, there were stories sprinkled throughout this one, the most obvious being the rivalry between McIntyre and Sheamus.
Throw in Riddle getting a bit of revenge against Rollins, Omos dominating the action, and Zayn's general chicanery and you have the ingredients for a hellishly fun opener.
Even if the promo nonsense that led to it was wholly unnecessary and added nothing to the show.
Result
Corbin defeated Rollins, Zayn, Sheamus, McIntyre, Ezekiel, Miz, Riddle, Moss and Omos
Grade
B+
Top Moments