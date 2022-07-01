WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 1

2 of 2

The customary promo featuring the men who will compete Saturday night in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match kicked off Friday's show. Riddle, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn stood atop ladders while the imposing Omos stood, arms crossed, on the mat below.

There was the typical back and forth, followed by appearances from The Miz, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss and Ezekiel, which led to a Battle Royal to kick off the night's in-ring action.

A week after they coexisted long enough to defeat The Usos and preserve their spots in Saturday's match, Sheamus and McIntyre found themselves battling late in the contest. The Scottish Warrior dumped Zayn over the top rope and turned his attention back to his foe, only for Corbin to slide in from out of nowhere to eliminate them both and earn the win.

An overly happy Corbin taunted color commentator, and newfound rival, Pat McAfee following the win.

This was a lot of fun to kick off what very easily could have been a lame-duck, go-home show. Unlike some battle royals, dominated by meaningless punching and kicking ahead of rapid eliminations, there were stories sprinkled throughout this one, the most obvious being the rivalry between McIntyre and Sheamus.

Throw in Riddle getting a bit of revenge against Rollins, Omos dominating the action, and Zayn's general chicanery and you have the ingredients for a hellishly fun opener.

Even if the promo nonsense that led to it was wholly unnecessary and added nothing to the show.

Result

Corbin defeated Rollins, Zayn, Sheamus, McIntyre, Ezekiel, Miz, Riddle, Moss and Omos

Grade

B+

Top Moments