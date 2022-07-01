NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Durant, Rudy Gobert Subject of Calls Made by Timberwolves

Elsa/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to be very active this offseason, with two of the NBA's premier trade targets reportedly on their radar.

Per The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski, the T-Wolves front office made calls to the Brooklyn Nets about Kevin Durant and Utah Jazz about Rudy Gobert when the new league year began on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

The Timberwolves took care of one crucial piece of business on Thursday. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported they agreed to a four-year, $224 million supermax extension with All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Krawczynski also noted the T-Wolves agreed to a two-year contract with former Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson shortly after free agency opened.

The deal will put Minnesota at the maximum 15 players under contract, but according to Krawczynski, the team is "in the hunt for another big" to play alongside Towns.

Leading up to the start of free agency, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks discussed a deal involving Clint Capela.

Durant has become the great wild card of this whole offseason. Rich Kleiman, Durant's business manager, told Wojnarowski his client requested a trade from the Nets on Thursday.

Per Wojnarowski, the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are among the teams Durant prefers in a trade.

The Timberwolves may face less competition for Gobert. He was previously linked to the Hawks by Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, but Wojnarowski reported they agreed to give up three future first-round draft picks and a 2026 pick swap to acquire Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

The Chicago Bulls were another team believed to be looking at Gobert, but K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported last week their interest was being "overstated" at that point.

Based on Minnesota's current roster configuration, Towns and Anthony Edwards would seem to be the only long-term foundation players. Everyone else should be available, especially if general manager Tim Connelly can figure out a way to get Durant.

Gobert wouldn't be as exciting as Durant, but he would solve Minnesota's need for a strong defensive presence in the paint. The three-time All-Star wouldn't need to be a focal point on the offensive end because of what Towns and Edwards can do.