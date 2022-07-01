Mets' Pete Alonso Would 'Strongly Consider' 2022 MLB HR Derby If He's Named All-Star

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso is willing to defend his Home Run Derby crown in July.

Alonso told Jon Heyman of the New York Post he will "strongly consider" competing in this year's event if he is named to the National League All-Star team.

"It's a fun event," he added.

Alonso is the reigning two-time derby champion. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was the biggest story from the 2019 event because of his historic performance, but it was the Mets star who walked away with the championship.

The 2020 derby was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and MLB brought it back in 2021 at Coors Field in Colorado. Alonso turned in a historic showing with a first-round record 35 homers, and he defeated Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini in the finals.

"I think I'm the best power hitter on the planet," Alonso said after his second win. "Being able to showcase that and really put on a fun display for fans, it's truly a dream come true for me. When I was younger, my parents actually let me stay up past my bedtime to watch this."

Ken Griffey Jr. is the only player to win the Home Run Derby three times, while Yoenis Cespedes was the last player to win the derby in back-to-back years in 2013 and 2014.

Alonso seems like a safe bet to make the NL All-Star squad. He's one of two finalists for the starting first base spot, along with Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Even if Alonso doesn't get the starting nod, his performance this season warrants being an All-Star. The 27-year-old is hitting .280/.359/.560, ranks second in the NL with 22 homers and leads Major League Baseball with 69 RBI.

All-Star rosters will be revealed July 10 at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The 2022 Home Run Derby will be held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 18.