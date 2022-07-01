Dustin Johnson Shoots 68, Trails by 1 Stroke After 1st Round of LIV Portland Event

Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images

Former world No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson is off to a strong start in his second outing for the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Johnson shot four-under 68 in the first round of LIV Golf Portland and trails leader Carlos Ortiz by one stroke.

Johnson opened the round with a birdie and recorded four more on the fifth, ninth, 11th and 13th holes. He had played a clean round until hole No. 18, when he closed the round with a bogey.

Johnson is in second place, one stroke ahead of Hideto Tanihara, Branden Grace and Pat Perez.

Elsewhere on the leaderboard, Brooks Koepka is tied for sixth at two-under. Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed sit tied for 13th after finishing at even par. Phil Mickelson struggled with a three-over 75 and is tied for 31st.