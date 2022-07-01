Team USA Leads Icons Series Golf After Round 1 Behind Michael Vick, Reggie Bush, More

Team USA Leads Icons Series Golf After Round 1 Behind Michael Vick, Reggie Bush, MoreJuly 1, 2022
The United States is looking strong after the first day of play at the 2022 Icons Series.
Team USA holds a 10-5 lead over Team ROTW, with a dominant showing in the second session creating the massive lead.
Icons Series @IconsSeries
Team ROTW 5-10 Team USA

Icons Series day one: done

Team USA keep home advantage into the second day of Icons Series. Stay tuned for a blockbuster day tomorrow 👀 #IconsSeries
John Smoltz, J.R. Smith and Michael Vick played starring roles for the hosts, each coming away with undefeated days. Smoltz was a perfect 3-0 in pairings with Smith, Michael Phelps and Ben Roethlisberger.
Smith, who played on the North Carolina A&T golf team last season, went 2-0 in pairings with Smoltz and Golden Tate. Vick was victorious in a pair of matches alongside Brice Butler and Reggie Bush.
The Icons Series brings together 24 professional athletes from the United States and across the globe together for a two-day battle for golf supremacy.
The global team was led by James Milner and George Gregan, who were each 2-1 on the day. Milner paired up with Alan Smith for a win over Andrew Whitworth and Robbie Gould and took down Whitworth and Tate in a pairing with Ricky Ponting.
Gregan earned a win with AB de Villiers over Gould and Roethlisberger and a second victory with Gavin Hastings against Butler and Tate.