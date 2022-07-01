Team USA Leads Icons Series Golf After Round 1 Behind Michael Vick, Reggie Bush, More

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The United States is looking strong after the first day of play at the 2022 Icons Series.

Team USA holds a 10-5 lead over Team ROTW, with a dominant showing in the second session creating the massive lead.

John Smoltz, J.R. Smith and Michael Vick played starring roles for the hosts, each coming away with undefeated days. Smoltz was a perfect 3-0 in pairings with Smith, Michael Phelps and Ben Roethlisberger.

Smith, who played on the North Carolina A&T golf team last season, went 2-0 in pairings with Smoltz and Golden Tate. Vick was victorious in a pair of matches alongside Brice Butler and Reggie Bush.

The Icons Series brings together 24 professional athletes from the United States and across the globe together for a two-day battle for golf supremacy.

The global team was led by James Milner and George Gregan, who were each 2-1 on the day. Milner paired up with Alan Smith for a win over Andrew Whitworth and Robbie Gould and took down Whitworth and Tate in a pairing with Ricky Ponting.

Gregan earned a win with AB de Villiers over Gould and Roethlisberger and a second victory with Gavin Hastings against Butler and Tate.