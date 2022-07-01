Lakers' Updated Roster After Lonnie Walker IV, Juan Toscano-Anderson, More Contracts

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly agreed to terms with three free agents on Thursday.

L.A. signed ex-San Antonio Spurs wing Lonnie Walker IV to a one-year, $6.5 million contract, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Ex-Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson will now join the Lakers after agreeing to a one-year, veteran's minimum deal, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

In addition, former Chicago Bulls wing Troy Brown Jr. also reached an agreement with L.A. on a one-year, veteran's minimum contract, per Charania.

Here's a look at the Lakers' roster following the moves.

The Lakers may not be done making moves.

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, who exercised his 2022-23 player option, is reportedly looking to orchestrate a trade to the Lakers.

The feeling is reportedly mutual regarding a potential Irving-Lakers union, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN (h/t Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen & Roll).

The Lakers are looking to rebound from a 33-49 season that ended with them missing out on the play-in tournament. They tried to form a new big three by adding Russell Westbrook alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but the partnership did not work out.

Davis and James suffered injuries that sidelined them for stretches, and the team was unable to form much chemistry or consistent rotations over the season. Westbrook also struggled in purple and gold.

For now, the Lakers have made some short-term moves to fill out their rotation next year, but the Irving watch is on as a potential reunion with James, his ex-Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, could be in place.