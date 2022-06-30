Lakers Rumors: Damian Jones Agrees to 2-Year Contract at Start of NBA Free Agency

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Former Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones has agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

While it's unclear how much Jones will earn, Wojnarowski added that the second year of the deal is a player option.

