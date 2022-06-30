3 Instant Reactions After Jalen Brunson's Reported 4-Year, $110M Contract With Knicks

1 of 3

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

The Knicks made no secret of their interest in Brunson. During Game 1 of Dallas' first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz, New York had a few members of their front office in attendance, most likely to scout the 25-year-old.

New York then proceeded to have one of the most bizarre draft nights in recent memory, making multiple trades with the end goal of shedding salary. The Knicks were successful from that standpoint, but they didn't do anything to improve their roster.

Reports began circulating that New York was "all in" on signing Brunson, and the team made more moves to make more cap room. When it was all said and done, the Knicks put all their chips in the Brunson basket and gave him a contract well beyond his worth.

Brunson solidified a big payday for himself with an impressive postseason that saw him average 21.6 points on 46.6 percent shooting from the field. He's a promising player whose best days are ahead of him, but $110 million is a substantial amount to commit to someone who is not a franchise-changing player.

Brunson will undoubtedly bring some much-needed stability to the point guard position for New York. But the Knicks will have many more holes to fill on their roster, so they may come to regret overpaying for a mid-level star.