UFC 276 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images for UFC

UFC 276 goes down on Saturday in Las Vegas. The event will cap off the UFC's annual International Fight Week festivities, and the promotion has stacked the card in suitable fashion.

Headlining honors will go to a middleweight title fight between once-beaten champion Israel Adesanya (22-1) and streaking contender Jared Cannonier (15-5), a former heavyweight who has kept all of his power at 185 pounds. Adesanya will be looking for his fifth title defense, while Cannonier will try to capitalize on his first bid at UFC gold.

The card will be co-headlined by a trilogy fight between featherweight greats Alexander Volkanovski (24-1) and Max Holloway (23-6)—the division’s current and former champion, respectively. Volkanovski won their first two encounters, but both were extremely competitive. This time out, he'll be looking for his fourth title defense, while Holloway will be looking for his sixth championship victory in the Octagon.

The UFC 276 main card will also see (25-3-1) Sean Strickland take on Alex Pereira (5-1) in what looks like a middleweight No. 1 contender fight, and former welterweight champ Robbie Lawler (29-15) take on fellow bruiser Bryan Barberena (17-8) in a Fight of the Night front-runner.

Bantamweights Pedro Munhoz (19-7) and Sean O'Malley (15-1) will kick things off as the latter looks to charge into title contention at the former's expense.

It's a great lineup of fights that could easily end any number of ways. Keep scrolling to see how the Bleacher Report combat sports squad sees it all shaking out—with Adam Kramer filling in for Scott Harris.