USC, UCLA Reportedly Planning to Leave Pac-12 for Big Ten by 2024

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The next big domino in college football realignment might be about to fall.

Jon Wilner of the Mercury News reported Thursday that USC and UCLA are planning to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten as early as 2024. The schools have yet to finalize their departures.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman confirmed Wilner's report and added USC and UCLA appear to have broached the idea with the Big Ten and not the other way around. Brett McMurphy of Action Network spoke to a source who said, "It's not official yet, but I'd put it at 90 percent" that the schools will join the Big Ten.

College football has always featured a gap between the haves and have-nots. The stratification has widened in recent years to the point where a "super league" made up of the elite programs feels inevitable.

In the case of USC and UCLA, the schools' administrators seem to feel they're getting left behind.

Under the stewardship of former commissioner Larry Scott, Pac-12 football fell noticeably behind its Power Five rivals.

USA Today's Steve Berkowitz also wrote in May how the most recent payouts to the Pac-12 member schools, which fell from $33.6 million in 2020 to $19.8 million in 2021, "were the lowest among the Power Five by a significant margin."

For USC and UCLA, the motivations to join the Big Ten are the same ones that led Oklahoma and Texas to bolt the Big 12 for the SEC. There's more money and prestige to be had from playing in the Big Ten.

By expanding their footprint, the Trojans and Bruins might also more easily attract recruits from outside their traditional pipelines.

Losing USC and UCLA would deal a major blow to the Pac-12, and the conference might struggle to recover even if it works quickly to line up programs to take their places.

Beyond watching Southern California become Big Ten territory and suffering the consequences of that, the Pac-12 might see the likes of Oregon, Washington and Utah question their futures. The Ducks have become the best school on the West Coast over the last four years under Mario Cristobal and might not want to be the big fish in a small pond.

When the commissioners for the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 announced their "historic alliance" last August—a direct response to the SEC's poaching of Oklahoma and Texas—many questioned how long the strategic partnership would last.

Less than a year later, the venture might be dead in the water.