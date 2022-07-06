Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi Cover Revealed for NBA 2K23 'WNBA Edition'

2K Sports

Seattle Storm star Sue Bird and Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi will share cover duties for the "WNBA Edition" NBA 2K23.

This is the second year 2K Sports created a dedicated WNBA design for the popular video game series. The Chicago Sky's Candace Parker graced the cover of NBA 2K22.

"It really is an incredible feeling to see your hard work memorialized on the cover of a game like NBA 2K23," Taurasi said. "There are so many kids that dream of pursuing a professional basketball career, and they can now also dream of being on the NBA 2K cover, whether they want to play in the NBA or WNBA."

Along with Wednesday's announcement, 2K Sports is partnering with Bird and Taurasi to donate $100,000 to Every Kid Sports. The money will help cover the youth basketball registration fees for 550 girls

"It's an incredible feeling to see myself on the cover of a video game that has such a cultural impact," Bird said. "And by partnering with NBA 2K and Every Kid Sports, Diana and I have the opportunity to open doors to hundreds of young girls in this country who want to express themselves on the court. I'm honored to be on the cover, and even more honored to use my legacy to provide these opportunities for the next generation."

Bird and Taurasi were teammates at Connecticut, helping the Huskies win a national title in 2002. They have both gone on to legendary WNBA careers, and their relative proximity meant they were also typically standing in one another's way in pursuit of titles.

Most recently, Taurasi and the Mercury eliminated Bird and the Storm in the second round of the 2021 playoffs. Phoenix gained a measure of revenge after Seattle prevailed in their epic five-game semifinal series in 2018.

Getting on the cover of NBA 2K23 is another affirmation of what Bird and Taurasi have done on the court.

Taurasi is the 2009 MVP, a 10-time All-Star and the WNBA's all-time leading scorer. The 40-year-old is widely considered the greatest player in league history.

Bird, meanwhile, is the best playmaker in WNBA history. She set the all-time assists record in 2017 and has continued to pad her lead in the intervening years.