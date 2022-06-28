Ranking The 5 Worst Defenses In the NFL Entering 2022

0 of 5

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Even as the NFL has shifted to an offensive league over the last decade with quarterbacks producing better than ever and efficiency rates at a historic rate, an impactful defense is still necessary to win a Super Bowl. Just last year, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals pushed past other conference powerhouses because their defenses rose to the occasion. Each had the right blend of playmakers and schemes to help overcome powerful offenses led by Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

Heading into 2022, it's clear there are several defenses lagging behind the golden standard. We're going to rank the five worst ones.

We'll consider how well each defense performed last year as far as points allowed per game, pass and rush defense, turnovers forced, third downs allowed and red-zone performance. Personnel moves and the expected growth from young players also factor into these projections.

Teams at the bottom of our worst five struggle in every key facet. It's more important for a defense to limit points per game and to force more turnovers than to stop opposing run games. Allowing more yards per game is acceptable if offenses aren't able to convert in the red zone.

Let's jump in and explain why these five defenses are in for a rough 2022 season.