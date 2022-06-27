WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 27June 27, 2022
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 27
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on June 27.
This week marks WWE's celebration of 20 years of John Cena, so The Leader of The Cenation showed up to help kick off the festivities.
The other big story to continue this week was the ongoing feud between Kevin Owens and the Samson siblings Elias, Ezekiel and their youngest brother, Elrod.
This week was also the go-home show before Money in the Bank, so plenty of time was spent hyping the pay-per-view.
Let's take a look at what went down during the matches from Monday's show.
Money in the Bank Qualifier Battle Royal
- Cena was shown shaking a lot of hands before the show began as he arrived at the arena. WWE clearly wants this night to feel like it means something to his career.
- Jinder Mahal eliminating Shanky is yet another nail in the coffin of their team.
- The fact that AJ Styles, Ricochet, Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin had to fight for one of the last spots is kind of sad because all of those guys should be in the men's MITB match already.
- Ricochet had the best spot in the match with T-Bar and one of the ladders that was at ringside.
The first match of the night was a Last Chance Money in the Bank qualifier Battle Royal that included a few dozen Superstars fighting for their chance to compete at Sunday's PPV.
We saw stars from the top to the bottom of the card. Riddle, Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura and Dolph Ziggler were competing alongside the likes of T-Bar and Shanky.
Akira Tozawa was the first elimination after about a minute. The rest of the eliminations were spaced out over several minutes, so it never felt like we were seeing multiple people thrown out at the same time in a way that was difficult to follow.
Battle Royals can be so tricky, especially when everyone starts in the ring at the same time instead of coming out one by one like the Royal Rumble. This match included some skilled veterans, so it had plenty of fun moments and decent action.
However, this was no different than any other random Battle Royal we have ever seen. It was good but not memorable, which is fine because we don't need every match to be the best thing ever. Sometimes, it just needs to be good to keep the story moving along.
It all came down to AJ Styles and Riddle before The Miz revealed his injured leg was a ruse and eliminated Styles. The Bro and The A-Lister fought until Riddle hit an RKO on the apron to take out The Miz and claim the win.
Winner: Riddle
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations
Jey Uso vs. Montez Ford
- It seems like we see Jey working more singles matches than Jimmy.
- We will keep saying WWE should be selling the custom Street Profits jerseys they have been wearing until they appear on the website for sale.
- Ford's standing blockbuster looked great.
Before The Usos and Street Profits fight on Sunday over the Undisputed Tag Team Championships, Jey Uso and Montez Ford met for a singles match.
These two know each other well after having had several matches over the past few years, so they knew exactly what to do to make this bout entertaining.
Angelo Dawkins and Jimmy did a good job playing their roles at ringside, too. Like many of the chapters in the story between these two teams, this was fun but still felt like something we have already seen many times in recent weeks.
After hitting a brutal suicide dive, Ford was able to nail Jey with a massive frog splash for the win.
Winner: Montez Ford
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Observations
The Miz vs. AJ Styles
- The Miz talking about his balls needs to stop.
- Styles should be in the world title picture again. The crowd still absolutely loves him.
- Cena meeting Ezekiel backstage after this match was hilarious.
The Miz and Styles ended up having a singles match after The Phenomenal One attacked The A-Lister during an interview.
Styles was still upset at how he was eliminated from the Battle Royal earlier, so he was more aggressive than if this was just a normal match.
These are two guys who are both seasoned veterans, but they also have good chemistry from having worked together before, so everything they did looked like it went exactly as planned.
This match got more time than expected and ended up being a solid performance for both guys. Unfortunately, we were robbed of a good finish when The Miz got himself counted out on purpose.
Winner: AJ Styles by countout
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations
Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan
- Somebody needs to cast Bliss in a movie. She is great in screen.
- Sometimes babyface vs. babyface matches can feel forced, but this one was decent.
Before this match too place, Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss had a joint interview backstage where they said they like each other, but are willing to ignore their friendship when it comes to the MITB briefcase.
The match they had was mostly a series of standard wrestling moves because they were both trying to be respectful, so we did not see a lot of brawling or cheap shots.
When it was all said and done, Morgan was able to score the win without any cheating, interference or shenanigans. It was a decent match, but nothing to write home about. A few more minutes would have helped a lot.
Winner: Liv Morgan
Grade: C
Notable Moments and Observations