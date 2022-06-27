WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 27

1 of 4

The first match of the night was a Last Chance Money in the Bank qualifier Battle Royal that included a few dozen Superstars fighting for their chance to compete at Sunday's PPV.

We saw stars from the top to the bottom of the card. Riddle, Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura and Dolph Ziggler were competing alongside the likes of T-Bar and Shanky.

Akira Tozawa was the first elimination after about a minute. The rest of the eliminations were spaced out over several minutes, so it never felt like we were seeing multiple people thrown out at the same time in a way that was difficult to follow.

Battle Royals can be so tricky, especially when everyone starts in the ring at the same time instead of coming out one by one like the Royal Rumble. This match included some skilled veterans, so it had plenty of fun moments and decent action.

However, this was no different than any other random Battle Royal we have ever seen. It was good but not memorable, which is fine because we don't need every match to be the best thing ever. Sometimes, it just needs to be good to keep the story moving along.

It all came down to AJ Styles and Riddle before The Miz revealed his injured leg was a ruse and eliminated Styles. The Bro and The A-Lister fought until Riddle hit an RKO on the apron to take out The Miz and claim the win.

Winner: Riddle

Grade: B-

Notable Moments and Observations