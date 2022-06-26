Kenny Omega Confirms WWE's Cody Rhodes Will Be in 'AEW: Fight Forever' Video Game

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cody Rhodes may have left AEW, but his legacy will live on in the company's upcoming video game.

Kenny Omega confirmed Rhodes will still be a playable character in AEW Fight Forever, which is set for release later this year.

“This may come as a surprise to people, but Cody is still in the game,” Omega told Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. “I was very passionate about making sure his legacy and position within the company were preserved.

“We’ve built this game from the ground up, starting everything from scratch. That’s why I thought this game could coincide with the birth of this company. You get to experience AEW from the beginning, from day one. The game is going to reflect a lot of that, even though our locker room is ever-changing.”

AEW's first console video game has been in the works since 2020, and it makes sense from a logical perspective that Rhodes would be in the game. It's likely his rights for the game were already negotiated before he even began thinking about leaving for WWE.

That said, it may be a little odd seeing one of WWE's top babyfaces in an AEW game nearly a year after his departure—especially considering Rhodes is not in WWE 2K22.

