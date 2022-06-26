Bills' Josh Allen Says Losing OT Coin Toss to Chiefs Hurts More Than Losing the Game

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

The Buffalo Bills saw their season end with an overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and quarterback Josh Allen still focuses on the coin toss.

On the Bussin' with the Boys podcast, Allen said losing the coin toss hurts more than losing the game (conversation starts at 42:45):

"Up to that point I think I was 9-0 throughout the season," Allen said of the coin toss. "In our production meeting, it was jinxed, and I was 0-for-2 in that game."



The second coin toss was especially significant as the Chiefs got the ball to start overtime. Patrick Mahomes and the offense drove down the field on the first possession and scored a touchdown, sealing the 42-36 win.

It was a disappointing end to a back-and-forth game that featured 25 points scored in the final two minutes of regulation.

The NFL approved changes to the overtime rules this offseason, hopefully putting less emphasis on the flip of a coin.