Diontae Johnson, Steelers Reportedly Agree to 2-Year, $36.71M Contract Extension

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Diontae Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a contract extension.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the wide receiver will be paid $36.71 million over two years on his new deal.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted Johnson can earn up to $39.5 million and is guaranteed $27 million.

Johnson was entering the final season of his rookie deal. He is set to earn $2.79 million in 2022, will get a significant short-term payday and can become a free agent after the 2024 season.

Amid an offseason that featured many wide receivers signing lucrative new contracts, the 25-year-old wasn't making a big deal about his extension negotiations.

"At the end of the day, I can only move forward and just control what I can control," Johnson told reporters during organized team activities in June. "I want to be here. I'm patient. I'm just going to keep working. My agent is going to do what he do in that situation, and I'm not going to focus on that."

Johnson was a hold-in at Steelers training camp. He was with the team but not participating in practices while trying to get a new deal.

Per Spotrac, six of the top 10 receiver contracts in the NFL were signed this offseason. Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders), Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins) and A.J. Brown (Philadelphia Eagles) all signed deals worth at least $100 million.

Johnson could soon be on the same level as those players based on his career trajectory to date, possibly by the time he can become a free agent. He has increased his receiving-yardage totals and touchdown catches every season of his career.

The Toledo product finished last season with 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. He had 64 more targets than Chase Claypool, the No. 2 receiver on the Steelers.

There are a lot of questions about Pittsburgh's offense going forward because of the uncertainty at quarterback. The team has high hopes for Kenny Pickett, the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, if he can beat out Mitchell Trubisky in training camp.

Johnson's production and talent should make him the go-to target for whomever is starting under center for the Steelers. His extension ensures the team won't have to worry about finding a No. 1 receiver for at least the next three seasons.