Paolo Banchero to Wear No. 5 Jersey with Magic; Previously Worn by Mo Bamba

Melanie Fidler/NBAE via Getty Images

The top pick of the 2022 NBA draft has his jersey number.

The Orlando Magic shared a picture of the No. 5 jersey Paolo Banchero will wear, confirming he will keep the number he wore in college for the Duke Blue Devils:

Orlando selected Banchero with the No. 1 pick in a move that was shrouded with some secrecy until it happened. Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren and Auburn's Jabari Smith were also potential No. 1 picks, but the Magic went with the Blue Devils playmaker.

That he will wear No. 5 is notable since that has been Mo Bamba's number for the Magic since he was selected sixth overall in the 2018 draft. Bamba is a restricted free agent this offseason, and the Magic announced he is now No. 11.

Banchero is now the cornerstone of the franchise after he was taken with the top overall pick, and he will be tasked with leading a turnaround for a Magic organization that has not advanced past the first round of the playoffs since the 2009-10 season.