Impact Wrestling's Gisele Shaw Announces She is Transgender

Impact Wrestling star Gisele Shaw announced Friday she is transgender.

According to Christina Kahrl of the San Francisco Chronicle, Shaw made the announcement at a Pride Toronto event in Canada.

Regarding the reasoning behind the timing and location of her announcement, Shaw said: "There is really no perfect time to be coming out. It's my journey. Now just felt right for me."

Shaw, whose real name is Gisele Mayordo, transitioned 12 years ago and said she knew she was a woman when she was six years old.

While Shaw expressed support for trans athletes in sports, including professional wrestling, she noted there is a deeper meaning behind her announcement:

"Sports is great, I would want everyone to be included. People are getting away from, that trans people are discriminated against, that trans people are the targets of violence. That's why I want to come out now, to help people hear about these things, that are so much more important than what they're talking about on sports."

The Philippines-born Shaw broke into the wrestling business in 2015 at the independent level and first achieved prominence in British promotions Revolution Pro Wrestling and Progress Wrestling, holding women's titles in both companies.

She also wrestled under the name Azteca in WOW Women of Wrestling in 2019.

Shaw made a handful of appearances for Impact Wrestling in 2018, but it wasn't until this year that she officially signed a contract with the company, debuting in February.

Now, Shaw is among the highest-profile figures in wrestling to announce they are transgender, joining AEW's Nyla Rose, who became the second-ever AEW women's champion in 2020.