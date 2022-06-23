MLB Trade Rumors: Reds' Luis Castillo Drawing Interest from Mets, Padres, More

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is more than a month away, but we're already beginning to hear about some players who could be available, including Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo.

The New York Mets, San Diego Padres and Minnesota Twins are among the clubs interested in acquiring Castillo this summer, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Reds starter "should draw interest from every contender," Heyman noted.

The news comes after MLB insider Peter Gammons reported the Reds were "willing to talk" about trading both Castillo and Tyler Mahle ahead of the deadline.

This comes as no surprise as Cincinnati began selling off talent even before the 2022 season began. Catcher Tucker Barnhart, pitcher Sonny Gray, infielder Eugenio Suarez, pitcher Amir Garrett and outfielder Jesse Winker are among the players who were traded.

Castillo has one more year of arbitration before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2024, and he been mentioned as a potential trade candidate even in past seasons, with MLB Network's Jon Morosi reporting in 2021 that he was one of the "most coveted" pitchers on the market.

Castillo has spent his entire career in Cincinnati, having been a member of the team's rotation since 2017. The right-hander was an All-Star in 2019 and is having a decent season despite the Reds sitting last in the NL Central with a 23-46 record.

The 29-year-old is 2-4 in nine starts with a 3.71 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 49 strikeouts in 51 innings. That said, it's no surprise the Mets, Padres and Twins are among the teams interested in his services.

New York has rotated Chris Bassitt, Carlos Carrasco, Taijuan Walker, David Peterson and Max Scherzer this season. However, Scherzer is on the 15-day injured list, and Jacob deGrom has yet to pitch this season, so the Mets could use some added depth.

As for the Padres, this isn't the first time they have expressed interest in Castillo. Just a few years ago, San Diego had a deal for Castillo but ultimately had to send him back to the Miami Marlins

San Diego's rotation currently includes Yu Darvish, Sean Manaea, Joe Musgrove and Blake Snell, but considering the team is in contention for the top spot in the NL West, it could stand to add another arm for a playoff run.

The Twins, meanwhile, could undoubtedly use Castillo with Chris Paddack, Kenta Maeda and Randy Dobnak sidelined. Joe Ryan, Sonny Gray, Dylan Bundy and Chris Archer have done much of the heavy lifting for Minnesota this year.