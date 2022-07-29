Blue Jays' George Springer Exits After Suffering Elbow Injury vs. Tigers

Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Toronto Blue Jays star George Springer exited Thursday's game against the Detroit Tigers after suffering an injury to his elbow.

According to Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star, the injury occurred during Springer's at-bat in the eighth inning and he didn't come back out for the ninth. He had gone 1-for-5 with a run prior to exiting.

Springer has dealt with some injuries already this season. He missed two games at the start of June with a non-COVID-19 illness.

During the Blue Jays' 7-6 loss to the Chicago White Sox on June 21, Springer was lifted for a pinch hitter because of elbow discomfort. He was held out of the lineup for their series finale against the White Sox the next day to undergo more tests.

When Springer has played this season, he's been a productive hitter at the top of Toronto's batting order. The three-time All-Star has a .255/.332/.475 slash line with 18 homers and 47 RBI over 326 at-bats.

The Blue Jays haven't lived up to expectations this season, though their 46-42 record has them in the wild-card mix. Manager Charlie Montoyo was fired by the club on July 13, with bench coach John Schneider taking over on an interim basis.

Toronto does hold the the lead for a wild-card spot in the AL entering Thursday. Springer's prolonged absence would leave a huge void in the Blue Jays lineup and outfield.

Bradley Zimmer is capable of handling things defensively in center field if Springer has to miss time. Cavan Biggio could see more at-bats at designated hitter to provide more offensive punch until Springer is able to return.