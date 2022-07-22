Rams' Jalen Ramsey Placed on PUP After Offseason Surgery on Shoulder Injury

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

He is eligible to come off the list at any time.

Ramsey underwent offseason shoulder surgery after playing the entire 2021 campaign with tears in both shoulders. Despite the injuries, he only missed one game last season while on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

In 16 games last season, Ramsey posted four interceptions, 16 passes defended, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 77 tackles. He earned an All-Pro selection and was named to the Pro Bowl.

The 27-year-old also had a solid postseason, recording 13 tackles and four passes defended en route to a Super Bowl title.

Ramsey has been a staple in L.A.'s secondary since coming over in a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2019 season. He has been mostly durable too, appearing in at least 15 games in five of his six seasons.