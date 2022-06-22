49ers' Biggest Weaknesses Ahead of 2022 NFL Training Camp

1 of 3

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Trey Lance could turn into a star in the NFL.

No one knows with full certainty what kind of quarterback Lance will be in his first season as a starter because he has not played much in the last three years.

Lance missed his final season at North Dakota State because the COVID-19 pandemic shifted the FCS season to spring during the player's draft preparations.

He started two games in relief of Garoppolo last season, but that is too small of a sample size to judge a quarterback's career.

The 49ers are at a disadvantage compared to other teams across the league when it comes to their starting quarterback.

At best, Lance enters the season as the No. 3 quarterback in the NFC West, but that is not saying much given the disaster on the Seattle Seahawks' roster after the Russell Wilson trade.

The good news for the 49ers is that the Seahawks and Chicago Bears are the first two teams on their regular-season schedule.

San Francisco could work out some of Lance's flaws inside its system against two rebuilding teams before facing the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams in Weeks 3 and 4.

In fact, the 49ers could have the edge at quarterback in four of their first six games, but that is not saying much given what is happening in Chicago, Seattle, Carolina and Atlanta.

The 49ers will be at a disadvantage in experience and talent at the position for most of the season starting in Week 7. They need Lance to live up to his first-round expectations in order to compete for a playoff spot in the NFC.

If not, the 49ers could be stuck second-guessing the Lance-over-Garoppolo decision while scrapping for wins during the second half of the season.