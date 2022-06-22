NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks, Pistons Talked NY Moving Up in Draft; Cam Reddish Discussed

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The New York Knicks are looking to make some upgrades this summer following a disappointing 2021-22 season, and they might have their eyes on one of the top prospects in the 2022 NBA draft class.

The Knicks have had discussions with the Detroit Pistons about a trade for the No. 5 pick in this year's draft, according to SNY's Ian Begley, and Cam Reddish's name has been included in those conversations.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.