Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: Panthers a Team to Watch Once 49ers QB Begins Throwing

The Carolina Panthers remain a possible landing spot for Jimmy Garoppolo once he proves he is healthy, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler broke down the latest on the San Francisco 49ers quarterback Monday on Get Up:

"Over the next month, the plan is for him to start throwing a football before training camp. That's the loose plan and so that should heat up his trade market. And so the 49ers are hopeful to find a trade for him. Still watch for Carolina here because they're the team that's combing through the veteran quarterback market more than anybody else. They've been implicated with Baker Mayfield, but they've also discussed Garoppolo. As soon as he's healthy, the 49ers would be off the books on his $7-plus million in injury guarantees, so that's good for them."

Garoppolo underwent surgery on his shoulder in March and is yet to resume throwing. Joseph Person of The Athletic previously reported the Panthers were interested in a trade for the quarterback, but they were hesitant because of the injury.

Carolina could also stick with Sam Darnold under center after an up-and-down 2021 season for the quarterback. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported the coaches "like the edge and fight they saw" from Darnold during the offseason program and believe "they have something to work with."

Baker Mayfield is also considered an option for the Panthers. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported the team has engaged in trade talks with the Cleveland Browns.

Carolina knows it needs improvements at the position to improve upon last year's 5-12 finish.

Darnold, Cam Newton and P.J. Walker all started games for the Panthers in 2021, and the team had the worst combined quarterback rating in the NFL at 68.5.

Carolina drafted Matt Corral in the third round out of Ole Miss, although the rookie might not be ready to contribute in Week 1.

It leaves a few veteran options for the Panthers, but the lack of moves shows they will remain patient in making a decision. Getting a chance to see Garoppolo at full strength could allow the squad to make an accurate evaluation of its options.

The 49ers, meanwhile, hope to unload the $26.95 million cap hit attached to Garoppolo. Though the quarterback has a $7.5 million injury guarantee, San Francisco would be left with only $1.4 million in dead cap if he is traded or released while healthy, per Spotrac.